Kejriwal may launch new political front in Kerala this month

Kochi: A new political front is likely to take shape in Kerala soon with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) at its helm. Its launch is expected within a fortnight in coordination with the Twenty20 outfit which has been proving its potential in parts of Ernakulam district.

Sources say Delhi Chief Minister and national leader of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, is set to name the new political front during his Kerala visit by mid-May.

Kejriwal is expected to attend a meet to be organised by the Twenty20 at its base, Kizhakkambalam, on May 15. The launch of the new political alliance is likely at this function.

The timing of the meet coincides with the soon-to-be announced bypoll in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency necessitated by the death of Congress legislator PT Thomas last December.

AAP sources indicate that Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob is likely to head the new political front.

AAP plans to leverage the existing network of Twenty20 and its own goodwill among the public as it draws up an ambitious plan to emerge as a credible political force ahead of the next state election due in 2026.

As reported earlier AAP and Twenty20 may field a common candidate in Thrikkakara. In the 2021 Assembly election, it came fourth with a 10.18 per cent vote share. Jacob himself had told Manoramaonline earlier the matter was being discussed at the highest level.

Twenty20 had fielded candidates in eight constituencies in 2021 assembly polls and came third in six constituencies.

With its recent electoral success in Punjab, AAP looks to build itself as a worthy contender on the national stage. As part of that larger plans it aims for a foothold in Kerala.

Kerala politics is currently dominated by the Left Democratic Front. The opposition United Democratic Front could face further challenge with the emergence of a new political entity spearheaded by the AAP and the Twenty20. The current third alternative, the National Democratic Front which is led by the BJP, is still a straggler with nil presence in the legislature now.