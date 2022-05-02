Thrikkakara bypoll to be held on May 31

The byelection to the Thrikkakara assembly constituency in Kerala will be held on May 31. Counting of votes will take place on June 3.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on May 4. Nominations could be submitted till May 11.

The bypoll was necessitated with the death of senior Congress leader P T Thomas on December 22 last year. Soon after Thomas' unexpected death, there have been speculations that the Congress is likely to field Uma to retain the seat. Both Uma and the party have been silent on the matter so far.

Thomas had one term in the Lok Sabha and was a four-time legislator.

In 2016 and 2021 Thomas won easily from Thrikkakara assembly constituency. In the 2016 polls Thomas defeated veteran Sebastian Paul of the Left with a margin of 11,966 votes and five years later Thomas increased his victory margin to 14,329 votes. On both occasions there was a wave in favour of the CPM-led Left front.

The Congress leadership will meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to decide the candidate.

In the 2021 elections, Thomas polled 59,839 votes while Dr Jacob came second with 45,510 votes. NDA's S Saji had to settle for 15,483 votes. Notably, the Twenty-20 Party, backed by the Kitex Group, had won over 13,000 votes in the contest. This time, the Twenty-20 is likely to enter the fray in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

For Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who got a second term, the first in Kerala for any CPI-M chief minister, the by-election is going to be an acid test.