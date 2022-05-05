Thrikkakara by-poll: LDF fields cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph

Kochi: The CPM on Thursday announced Dr Jo Joseph, a prominent cardiologist working at the Lisie Hospital here, as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the upcoming Thrikkakara assembly by-election.

Announcing the decision, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said Joseph will be contesting on CPM symbol and added that he will be a blessing for the people of Thrikkakara.

"We do not take unilateral decision. The candidacy of Jo Joseph was taken after consulting with all the allies. LDF will win Thrikkakara by-poll," he said.

Jayarajan also said that Joseph won the hearts of the locals during the 2018 floods with his services.

Earlier, the party workers had begun campaigning on social media for young leader K S Arun Kumar following media reports about his possible candidature. Various media channels in Kerala reported on Wednesday morning that the CPM had decided to field Arun Kumar, but the party, later, clarified that no decision had been made yet. Arun Kumar is a member of the CPM's Ernakulam District Committee.

The CPM activists had started painting compound walls seeking to vote for the youth leader, before the party leaders sought to quell the rumours.

The contest is expected to heat up in the coming days with the UDF attempting to hold on to it, the ruling LDF seeking to increase its tally to 100 by taking the constituency, and the AAP joining forces with the Twenty20 in the hope of finding a toehold in the state.

The Thrikkakara seat fell vacant after the death of Congress leader P T Thomas last December. The Congress-led UDF has fielded Uma Thomas, widow of the late Thomas, as its candidate.

E P Jayarajan, P Rajeev and M Swaraj were among those deciding the LDF candidate.

The CPM-led political alliance could hit the century mark in the 140-member House if it wins the bypoll.

The CPM is hopeful of wresting the seat which has been a Congress stronghold ever since it was formed in 2011. The likely presence of a joint candidate of the Twenty20 outfit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may give the ruling LDF an advantage as a split in the opposition votes is to be expected.

The Twenty20 party has already proved it is not a pushover at least in the Thrikkakara constituency where it had secured 10.18% votes in the 2021 state polls, which Congress candidate PT Thomas went on to win. The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of Thomas last December.

The by-election is to be held on May 31 and the last date for filing of nominations is May 11.