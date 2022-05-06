Thiruvananthapuram: The discussions piloted by State Power Minister K Krishnankutty to resolve the issues between the ruling CPM-supported officers’ association and the Kerala State Electricity Board chairman seems to have paved the way for an amicable settlement between the two sides.

As the responsibility to resolve the issue has been entrusted with power secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha following a court verdict, the officer is expected to hold discussions with the officers’ association within two days to officially inform about the decision.

Of the three association leaders whose suspension has been revoked, Jasmin Babu will be given transfer back to Thiruvananthapuram at the earliest. The disciplinary proceedings against association president M G Suresh Kumar and secretary B Harikumar have been ended. They will be transferred to a convenient place. There is a possibility of bringing back Suresh Kumar to KSEB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram by month end when a vacancy is expected to arise here.

Hari Kumar will be given the promotion that was kept in abeyance.

There won’t be strict action against 19 persons who had barged into the chairman's room. The board management has informed that it would be difficult to exempt dies non following the existing high court verdict. However, the minister has urged the power secretary to examine the issue.

During the meeting presided over by the minister, an argument broke out between chairman B Ashok and Suresh Kumar over the association issuing a notice against the minister and board while facing disciplinary action. Ashok said while the board is accepting the demands raised by the association, the leaders should also make sure that they comply with the institutional discipline.

Suresh Kumar reacted saying that the association had the freedom and right to organise and protest. The chairman said the freedom to protest should not cross the limits. The minister directed both the chairman and association leader to work in tandem.