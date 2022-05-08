Keralite nurse killed in UAE accident, 4 of family injured

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE): A 36-year-old nurse from Kerala was killed and four members of her family were injured in a car accident in a mountain road close to the border of the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Tintu Paul, the nurse who died in the accident, was an employee of the RAK Medical Center at Al Hamra in the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate of the UAE.

The injured are her husband, two sons and her mother-in-law. The family is from Koovappady in Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The condition of Tintu's husband Kripa Sankar and one son, identified as Kritin Sankar, is reportedly grave.

Kripa Sankar has got a serious spine injury, reports say.

The other son is named Adin Sankar.

The injured are now at the Saqr Hospital at Al Juwais in Ras Al Khaimah.

The family was returning from the popular mountainous vacation spot Jebel Jais when the car slid down a gradient after losing control.

The family had spent the Eid vacation in the mountains.

Jebel Jais is part of Al-Hajar Mountains located in northeastern Oman and the eastern UAE. It is the highest mountain range in the eastern Arabian peninsula.