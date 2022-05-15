Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lands in Kochi, to address Twenty20 event at Kizhakambalam

Kochi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal landed in Kochi on Saturday.

He will be participating in a public meeting organised by Twenty20, the political party promoted by the Kitex Group.

Recently Twenty20 chief Sabu M Jacob had confirmed his party's alliance with AAP in Kerala. The coalition was expected to field a candidate for the bypoll, but it later decided against it.

Kejriwal will hold talks with AAP leaders in Kerala in the morning and is expected to visit Twenty20's food safety market and God's Villa at Kizhakambalam by 4 pm.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a gathering at the Kitex Garments Ground at 5 pm. He will return to Delhi by Air India flight at 9 pm.

It's learnt that AAP has reached a tactical understanding with Twenty20 ahead of the bypolls in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency on May 31.

Even though both parties have not fielded any candidates for the bypolls, Twenty20 is expected to announce its support in tomorrow's public meeting.

