Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Swapna Suresh to reveal more on gold smuggling case tomorrow

Our Correspondent
Published: June 06, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Deepa article image
Swapna Suresh. File Photo.
Topic | Ernakulam

 Kochi: Prime accused in Kerala's gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Monday said that her life was in danger, and that she had revealed everything about the case in the court.

"I will be giving my statement tomorrow as well. I will be in the court at noon. After that, I will be revealing more details to the media," Swapna told mediapersons after her court appearance in Kochi.

The case drew public attention after Swapna emerged a key accused in the diplomatic baggage smuggling scam which rocked the state in 2020. The scam was back in limelight again with the controversy over the memoir of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, another accused in the case. Sivasankar, in his book, claimed that Swapna cheated him under the pretext of friendship. In retaliation, Swapna also made a series of allegations against Sivasankar, saying he manipulated her.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.