Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Love failure: Youth hacks college student, slashes own wrist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Rafnas admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode after slashing his wrist on Thursday. PHOTO: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a youth hacked a student of a college at Perode near Nadapuram over love failure on Thursday.

Naheema, on whose head a slash wound was inflicted, is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Mokeri native Rafnas, who is Naheema's friend, is the accused. He supposedly followed Naheema on a bike and attacked her with a sword he was carrying.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rafnas later confessed to the police it was love failure that pushed him to commit such a drastic act.

The accused too was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode after he slashed his wrist following the crime.

Both were given first-aid at the Nadapuram Taluk Hospital before being moved to Kozhikode.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.