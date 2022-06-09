Love failure: Youth hacks college student, slashes own wrist

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a youth hacked a student of a college at Perode near Nadapuram over love failure on Thursday.

Naheema, on whose head a slash wound was inflicted, is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Mokeri native Rafnas, who is Naheema's friend, is the accused. He supposedly followed Naheema on a bike and attacked her with a sword he was carrying.

Rafnas later confessed to the police it was love failure that pushed him to commit such a drastic act.

The accused too was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode after he slashed his wrist following the crime.

Both were given first-aid at the Nadapuram Taluk Hospital before being moved to Kozhikode.