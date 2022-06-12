Kerala SFI leader, accused in 40 cases, accorded hero's welcome before entering jail

Kochi: Students Federation of India (SFI) state secretary PM Arsho, involved in more than 40 criminal cases, was arrested on Sunday.

The development came in wake of a complaint lodged by Youth Congress state secretary P Shahjahan at Ernakulam North Police Station.

SFI is the student's wing of the CPM, the ruling party in Kerala.

In his complaint, Shahjahan mentioned about the inaction of the police to nab Arsho despite Kerala High Court dismissing the latter's bail plea three months ago, Manorama News TV reported.

Subsequently, a team led by Ernakulam City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju took the SFI leader into custody.

He was produced in court after a physical examination and was remanded.

Arsho was garlanded by fellow SFI workers before entering the jail, triggering outrage.

The police are yet to respond to the charge that they facilitated or were witness to the hero's wecome accorded to Arsho.

Arsho was charged with attempt to murder after he broke into the house of lawyer Nizam Nasser.

The court had initially granted Arsho bail with strict conditions.

However, Nasser approached the court levelling more cases against Arsho.

He said the SFI leader was likely to commit more crimes if let free. It was following this that the court denied him bail.

But the police refrained from taking the necessary steps to arrest him.

Arsho was elected state secretary at a recent SFI conference in Malappuram.

Despite cops being present at the SFI meet venue no moves were made to nab him, Shahjahan alleged.