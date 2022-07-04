Baby abducted from Pollachi hospital traced to Palakkad home, rescued

Palakkad: A four-year-old baby abducted from a government hospital in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu on Sunday was traced to a house in Koduvayur here.

The baby was finally handed over to the anxious parents - residents of Kumaran Nagar in Pollachi.

It was on Sunday that the baby was abducted from the District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi. According to reports, the baby's mother told Pollachi Police that the baby was with her around 1 am Sunday.

By 5 am, however, the new mother realised that the baby was missing. Hospital and police authorities were informed immediately.

The CCTV footage scanned by the police identified the two woman suspects. They were traced to Coimbatore Bus Stand and then, to the Railway Station.

They were later seen alighting at Olavakkode Railway Station in Palakkad at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Both the Pollachi and Palakkad police worked together to rescue the baby and nab the culprits.

In January, a newborn had been stolen from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and found within hours from the vicinity.

A woman, in the guise of a nurse, had stolen the baby from the maternity ward.

Timely intervention by locals and the district police had helped the baby reunite with its family then.