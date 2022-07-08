CPM allocates Saji Cheriyan's portfolios amongst three ministers

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM government on Friday decided to hand over the portfolios of former minister Saji Cheriyan, who resigned over his controversial remarks on the Indian Constitution, to three existing ministers in the Cabinet.

While Saji Cheriyan was the Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, these portfolios will now be allocated to P A Mohamed Riyas, V N Vasavan and V Abdurahiman.

Riyas, who is serving as the Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism, will now takeover Youth Affairs as well.

Vasavan, who is the current Minister for Cooperation and Registration, will now have the additional responsibility of handling Cultural Affairs, Kerala Film Development Corporation, Film Academy, and Kerala State Cultural Activities Welfare Fund Board.

Abdurahiman, who handles Sports, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, Posts & Telegraphs, and Railways, will now also be the Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, and Fisheries University.

The decision to not appoint a new minister for the time being and to distribute the portfolios amongst the present Cabinet was made at the CPM secretariat meeting held here on Friday.

It was on July 3 that Cheriyan courted controversy with his remarks against the Constitution. During a CPM event at Mallappally, the legislator claimed that the Constitution was prepared as directed by the British and that it was not meant to protect the commoners.

He had also said: "The words secularism and democracy have been thrown here and there. But the Constitution is clearly being used to exploit commoners."

The opposition parties had raised their voice and refused to back off until the minister stepped down.