NIA conducts massive raids in TN over seizure of weapons, drugs in Vizhinjam

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in almost 25 places in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition, including AK47, and large quantities of drugs from a Sri Lankan boat off the Vizhinjam coast in Thiruvananthapuram last March.

The raids were conducted in nine places in Chennai and 11 centres in Tiruchirappalli. In Chennai city, raids were mainly held in Pallavaram and Chromepet areas.

The NIA team led by its officials from Chennai and Kochi units also questioned the inmates staying at the place where foreign convicts are lodged in Thiruchirappilly. The NIA team mainly gathered information about those who have arranged passports for these foreign convicts.

It was on March 18 that three fishing boats were seized by the Coast Guard for illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs. About five AK 47 weapons and 1,000 bullets, apart from around 300 kg heroin costing Rs.3,000 crore in the international market were seized from the boat.

As many as 19 persons, who were inside the boat, were arrested by the police. The case was later taken over by the NIA for investigation.