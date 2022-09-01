Renowned educationalist, activist Mary Roy passes away

Kottayam: Academician and women's rights activist Mary Roy passed away here on Thursday. She was 89.

Roy, the founder of the Pallikoodam school, was known for winning the sensational Supreme Court lawsuit in 1986 against the gender-biased inheritance law prevalent within the Syrian Christian community of Kerala. The judgment gave Syrian Christian women equal rights over the ancestral property as their male siblings.

She is the mother of Booker Prize-winning author Arundathi Roy.

Born in 1933, Mary Roy was the daughter of P V Isaac, an entomologist by profession. Her grandfather John Kuriyan established the first school in Kottayam district - Rao Bahadur John Kuriyan School. She did her schooling at the Jesus and Mary Convent in Delhi and earned her degree from Queen's Mary College in Chennai.

Mary Roy. File photo: Manorama

She met her husband Rajib Roy while working as the secretary of a company in Calcutta. After facing marital issues, she returned to her father's house in Ootty with her two kids.The property dispute about this house eventually led to her legal battle with her brother George Isaac.

She founded the school Corpus Christi in 1961. It was later renamed Pallikoodam.

Mary Roy with Malayalam poet Kamala Surayya. File photo: Manorama

She is survived by her daughter Arundhati and her son Lalit Roy.