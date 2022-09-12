Kuttiady: Three brothers, who left home after police atrocities in illegal custody left them mentally deranged, returned home to have Onam feast with their sister after 35 years.

Nanu (65), Balan (60) and Suresh (50) visited their sister Kakkattil Thanneerpandalil Leela’s home with the help of some good Samaritans after 35 years.

Leela and her brothers Nanu, Balan and Suresh are the children of Thanneerpandalil Narayanan Ashari and Nurumbu.

The father and four sons were taken into custody by the Police suspecting their involvement in the controversial Kuttiady Kakkattil Hameed murder case.

The police’s custodial torture mentally deranged the brothers and shattered their lives. They left home and roamed around elsewhere.

Palliative workers from Kakkattil Sneha found the three brothers at different junctures and brought them together. They were rehabilitated at ‘Thanal’ destitute home.

Thanal representatives and palliative workers helped realise the brothers’ wish to reach home and have Onasadhya with their sister.

Narayanan Ashari and his children Chandu, Nanu, Balan and Suresh suffered from police atrocities as part of custodial interrogation in connection with the death of Kakkattil native Nambodankandi Hameed in 1985 March.

The Police Crime detachment wing, which was under pressure for nabbing the culprits, took Narayanan and his four sons Chandu, Balan, Nanu and Suresh into illegal detention, as the body was found in the premises of the family's residence.

The Police released them later, on finding that there was no evidence against them, after brutally assaulting them for days together demanding confession of the crime.

However, the mental health of all five men was severely affected after suffering custodial atrocities for many days.

Chandu who had got seriously injured in the police assault died in a few months. Nanu, who had a fear of death, fled from his hometown.

Their father, Narayanan, who used to roam around on the streets for a long time collapsed and died in Kakkattil town on the day the verdict was pronounced in the Hameed murder case. Suresh and Balan also roamed the streets with unstable minds.

Their sister Leela was left without any support. In 2016, Palliative volunteers found Balan and took him to the ‘Thanal’ shelter home. Suresh reached ‘Thanal’ in 2018 and Nanu in 2020.

Kunnummal Block panchayath vice president Muhammed Kakkattil, palliative volunteers Chandroth Sooppi and P M Ashraf welcomed the brothers who reached Thanneerpanthal home for Onam. The brothers returned to Thanal by evening after a chit-chat with neighbours and local residents.