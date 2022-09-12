Stone pelting at moving train: 12-year-old girl gets injured

Kannur: A 12-year-old girl got injured on her head in the incident of pelting stones at a moving train in which she travelled.

Keerthana, daughter of Kottayam Pambadi Meenadam Kuzhiyath S Rajesh and Ranjini, was returning to Kottayam after the Mookambika temple visit along with her family, by Mangalore – Thiruvananthapuram Express (16348).

The incident happened between Thazhe Chovva and Edakkad railway stations.

Keerthana, who was seated with her grandmother in the S 10 coach of the train, was hit by a stone on her head as she turned after looking through the window.

She suddenly cried aloud calling her mother and was found to be bleeding profusely from the left side of her head.

Railway staff and TTE reached the coach after hearing the noise. Amid all these, one of the passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train.

A medical student who was among the travellers gave first aid care to the child.

As soon as the train reached Talassery, RPF and Railway staff took the girl to the Mission Hospital and availed medical treatment.

Later, she left for Kottayam with her parents by Malabar Express at 9.15 at night.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the Police conducted a search in the area where the incident happened.

The Railway officials said that incidents of stone pelting at the moving trains and laying stones on the track between Mangaluru and Kannur have been recurring.

School children were held for pelting stones at a moving train near Ullal station on August 30.

Five cases have been charged over 4 weeks on incidents of laying stones on the railway track. A woman picking scrap materials laid on Railway’s abandoned rail track was also arrested last week.