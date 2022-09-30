KSRTC to pool temporary workers to prevent union-led strikes from stifling operations

Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to prevent unions from disrupting its operations, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is preparing a list of temporary workers whom they can call as drivers and conductors on days their staff goes on strike.

The development comes in wake of an indefinite strike from October 1 called by the Congress-affiliated union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) against KSRTC's recent implementation of the single duty system. KSRTC's 12-hour single-duty system will be operational from October 1, 2022.

Those in the recently-expired Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) will be given preference when compiling the list, the public transport carrier said.

The Corporation has also informed that those who'd like to be considered for the list should contact the nearest KSRTC unit along with the documents to prove practical experience.

The appointment is on a daily wage basis of Rs 715 per shift. Each shift is 12 hours long.

With this, KSRTC hopes to ally some of the concerns of the public and ensure uninterrupted transport services across the state during the strike.

With holidays on the horizon, bus services are likely to be in big demand as people try to get back to their homes and back.