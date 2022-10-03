Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's funeral today afternoon

Kannur: The funeral of CPM leader and former Kerala home minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be held at the coastal Payyambalam area on the outskirts of Kannur town on Monday afternoon.

A public viewing has also been arranged at Azhikodan Mandiram, the CPM district committee office, ahead of the cremation which takes place at 3 pm.

The funeral procession carrying Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's remains to Thalassery. Photo: Manorama

His final resting place will be between the tombstones of former chief minister EK Nayanar and CPM stalwart Chadayan Govindan.

Balakrishnan, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Chennai on Saturday. He was 68.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's funeral procession in Kannur. Photo: Manorama

His body was brought to his home district Kannur in an air ambulance on Sunday. A steady stream of mourners have been making their way to Kodiyeri's residence since Sunday evening.

At 11 am, the body will be shifted to the CPM district committee office.

Ministers and political leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reached the Thalassery Town Hall on Sunday to pay their last respects.

When Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's remains were kept for public viewing at Thalassery Town Hall. Photo: Manorama

Top CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat are set to arrive from Delhi.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will pay his last respects to the CPM stalwart at the CPM headquarters.

Public await in Kannur to pay homage to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Photo: Manorama

Kodiyeri's body was draped with the party's red flag. Kerala Police also performed the customary gun salute to honour the former minister.

The town of Thalassery, Dharmadam, other Kannur localities and Mahi will observe a shutdown (hartal) on Monday as a mark of respect.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. File photo: Manorama

One of Kerala's senior-most politicians, Kodiyeri was a member of the CPM politburo, the top decision-making body of the party.

Kodiyeri held the Home and Tourism portfolio in the VS Achuthanandan-led cabinet from 2006 to 2011.

He was also the Deputy Opposition Leader in the State Assembly during 2001-04 and 2011-16.

The CPM party State conference in Kochi earlier this year elected him as the party's State Secretary for the third consecutive term. However, due to ill health, he stepped down later.

Kodiyeri, as he was known after his birthplace, represented Thalassery in the State Assembly five times - 1982, 1987, 2001, 2006, and 2011.

Kodiyeri is survived by his wife SR Vinodini and two sons, Benoy and Bineesh.