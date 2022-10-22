Cops at fault, shows video of police assault on brothers at Kilikollur station

Kollam: A video footage of the assault of two brothers by cops at the Kilikollur police station has emerged.

In the video, DYFI Perur regional joint secretary Vignesh (25) and his elder brother Vishnu (30) — an army man —are seen being beaten by the police.

In the footage, police officer Prakash Chandran is seen slapping Vishnu, thus inciting him and his brother. The incident happened on August 25.

According to the police, the brothers had come to the station to defend their friends who were caught in connection with a case of drug distribution in the region.

They said Vignesh and Vishnu "trespassed into the station" and the latter beat up Chandran with an iron rod.

It was after this that the police thrashed the two youths, they argued.

However, the brothers maintain that they were at the station to settle a dispute over a parking ticket.

The video was likely released apparently by someone in the police force in a desperate bid to defend the action, but it may recoil as the images make it clear the cop was the aggressor.

It is even suspected some faction within the force wants to implicate one among them.

After news of the incident came to light, Vignesh's arranged marriage was called off by the bride's family.

He was also not able to participate in the fitness test for the post of police constable.

Chandran, Sub-Inspector AP Anish, station house officer K Vinod, and civil police officer Manikandan Pillai were suspended following the incident.