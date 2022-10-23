Kerala homes to light lamps to spread anti-drug campaign message

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government urged all houses in the State to light a lamp on Monday as part of its anti-drug campaign, to spread message against drug use.



Excise Minister M B Rajesh said on his Facebook page that the direction was issued to garner public support against the drug menace. He said, “Lamps will be lit in all libraries in the state as well, on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, it will be lit in all shops.”

The government had started the anti-drug campaign on October 6 and the first phase will conclude on November 1.

It had launched a comprehensive 'No To Drugs' awareness campaign to make the state free of destructive contrabands and it would be achieved by any means, said Rajesh.

Describing the new drive as a multi-prong action plan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that several anti-drug campaigns are already in place in the state and it would be further strengthened under the new campaign.

A culture that sees drug manufacturers, distributors and sellers as anti-nationals and anti-social forces should be evolved in the state, he said.

The government has also appealed to the religious organisations, socio-cultural outfits, students, youths, residents associations, local clubs, Kudumbashree activists and actors besides political parties to be part of the massive campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)