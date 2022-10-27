Malayalam
Manorama Online bags Wan-Ifra international award

Our Correspondent
Published: October 27, 2022 10:21 AM IST Updated: October 27, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Besides Malayalam, readers can access all the news, features and analysis in English through the ‘Onmanorama’ website. Photo: Manorama Online.
Paris: Manorama Online has won the international award instituted by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).

The digital and app-based versions of the most popular vernacular newspaper in South India have been accorded the bronze medal in the Best News Website or Mobile Service category at the ‘Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022’.

Manorama Online was the winner of the Wan-Ifra South Asian Digital Media Award for the last three years. It has received over 30 reputed international honours, including the Wan-Ifra Award for the Best News Website (2016), and the International News Media Association’s Global Media Award in 2020 and 2021.

Readers have welcomed the newly introduced Manorama Online ‘Premium Section’, which caters exclusive articles worldwide. Besides Malayalam, readers can access all the news, features and analysis in English through the ‘Onmanorama’ website.

Manorama Online, which caters various article categories for readers including ‘QKDOC’ in the Health sector, ‘Horizon’ in the Education field, and ‘M4Marry for matrimonial purposes, is the website read by the most number of Malayalis globally. The Manorama Online mobile app, both in Malayalam and English language, is also much popular among the readers.

