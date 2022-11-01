Controversial Kerala police officer Sudesh Kumar retires

Thiruvananthapuram: Controversial Indian Police Service officer Sudesh Kumar has retired.

State Police Chief and Director General of Police Anil Kant and other senior officers were present for the farewell function hosted for the outgoing officer at the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp at Peroorkada here on Monday.



Kumar retired as the DGP Prisons.

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Sudesh Kumar had been short-listed for the post of the State Police Chief. DGP Tomin Thachankary and Sudesh vied for the top post as both belonged to the 1987 batch, but both lost out on the opportunity as Anil Kant, a 1988-batch officer, became the State Police Chief.

Sudesh had hit the headlines a few years ago after his daughter allegedly assaulted a police driver named Gavaskar. The Crime Branch has not filed the charge sheet in the case so far.

The driver, who had taken the officer's daughter for a morning walk at Kanakakunnu in the official car, was assaulted, as per the case. It has been months since the special team, led by Crime Branch SP Prakashan Kani, carried out a probe, prepared the charge-sheet and handed it over to the Crime Branch chief.

Initially, the former office-bearers of the Police Association allegedly tried to influence Gavaskar. Later, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S Sreejith, who had been the chief of the Crime Branch, and the current chief ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb had returned the charge-sheet several times citing flimsy reasons.

Finally, Gavaskar's relatives approached the High Court and the government had assured the court that the charge-sheet would be filed soon.

Amid this, the Crime Branch had also found that a complaint given by Sudesh's daughter, alleging that Gavaskar had made caste slur, was cocked up.

It was also alleged Sudesh purchased ornaments from a jewellery shop in the Kerala capaital by paying only 5 per cent of the price.

Another row involving Sudesh was overseas travel without permission. Finding merit in the complaints, the Home Secretary had submitted a report to the Chief Minister.

On the basis of this, the Public Administration Secretary had issued a show-cause notice to Sudesh but he did not give a reply.