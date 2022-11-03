Eldhose Kunnappilly gets anticipatory bail with riders

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly in the case in which he was accused of beating up a woman who had earlier raised rape charges against him, at a lawyer’s office.

The Additional Sessions court, however, stipulated certain conditions. The legislator should present himself before the Investigating Officer between November 10 and 11. The bail conditions also include depositing Rs 1 lakh or a surety of the like amount. He should not leave the state or the country. Also, the MLA should not try to influence the victim.

The same court had earlier granted him bail in the sexual assault case registered based on the woman’s complaint. Adv Kulatoor Rahul appeared for Eldhose.

The woman, residing in Petta here, first lodged a complaint against the legislator on September 28. She accused him of physically assaulting her after forcefully taking her in his car. He came to her house in an inebriated condition and threatened to harm her family if she didn’t heed his advice, according to the complaint filed to the city police commissioner.

In her second complaint, the woman accused the MLA of forcefully taking her to a lawyer’s office, where he threatened her to withdraw the charges. She claimed the legislator locked the door and assaulted her when she refused the money. They also asked her to “sign” a document saying she had leveled false charges.