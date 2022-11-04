Kerala govt issues order freezing retirement age raise in PSUs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's propsed move to backtrack from its contentious order of raising the retirement age of employees in Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) is now official.

On Friday, the Revenue Department issued a government order freezing its earlier decision to raise the retirement age of PSU employees to 60 following widespread opposition.

"The cabinet has decided to stop the proceedings as per the revised clause of 'retirement age of employees in Kerala PSUs'. It has been decided to study the situation in each PSUs and issue separate orders," the government order dated 4/11/2022 issued by the Revenue Department states.

The move to raise the retirement age was not well received by both the opposition and even the youth organisations of the ruling front.

The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, had urged the government to scrap the order saying it would adversely affect the job prospects of lakhs of youngsters in the state.

AIYF, the youth organisation of the CPI, had also termed it unacceptable. AIYF state secretary TT Jismon had said it was a clear violation of the assurance given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the youth of the state.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had even demanded the sacking of the minister who signed the order.