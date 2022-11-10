State extends debt relief period for loans to farmers

Thiruvananthapuram: The cabinet has decided to extend the debt relief period for farmers' loans, which can be availed through the Kerala State Farmer’s Debt Relief Commission, by two years.

Farmers in the Wayanad and Idukki districts can submit applications for debt relief on loans taken till August 31, 2020, instead of the earlier time limit of August 31, 2018. Those in the remaining 12 districts can apply for the benefit of the loan they took till March 31, 2016, as against March 31, 2014.

Eligible farmers are provided with a maximum debt relief of Rs 2 lakh through the Debt Relief Commission for loans availed by them from cooperative banks and societies.

As many as 5,30,348 out of the total 6,27, 930 applications received have been processed so far, Minister for Agriculture P Prasad informed. The Commission, which started functioning in 2007-08, has made debt relief recommendations, amounting to Rs 565 crore, till October 31.

The cabinet also decided to appoint temporary posts for the Health Inspector Grade II scale in 505 village panchayats in the state. The suitable candidates will be appointed through the Employment exchange on a contractual basis.