Walayar sisters' death: New CBI team to probe case

Palakkad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will form a new team to probe the deaths of two minor sisters in Walayar under mysterious circumstances in 2017.

Kochi unit DySP V S Uma will head the new team. The counsel for the agency handed over the documents informing the same to the Pocso special court in Palakkad.

Meanwhile, the Pocso court set a deadline of three months for the new team to solve the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), earlier, stated in its charge sheet that the two minor sisters, who were found dead at their home in Walayar in 2017, suffered heinous abuse from even those who should have been protecting them. Unable to bear the trauma, they ended their lives.

However, the Pocso court did not accept the report on file and ordered a reinvestigation into the case. It was First Additional District Sessions Judge L Jaywant who directed the CBI to re-probe the case.

The CBI charge sheet was also in tandem with the police team's finding that the girls were not murdered. But, the court was not ready to accept this as well. The girls' mother too reiterated that her daughters were killed and expressed her dissatisfaction with the CBI investigation.

It was on January 13 and March 4 of 2017 that the 13 and 19-year-old sisters were found dead respectively. Later, in the investigation, it was found that the sisters committed suicide after being sexually and physically abused by the accused -- Valiya Madhu, Kutti Madhu and Shibu.

While Valiya Madhu and Kutti Madhu are close relatives of the children, Shibu is a close friend of the family.

The High Court had then quashed the Pocso court's verdict which acquitted the accused in the case.