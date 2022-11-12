Govt to take a leaf out of Nayanar's book to avoid Khan's address to Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: As the spat between the Pinarayi Vijayan regime and Governor Arif Muhammed Khan worsens, the State Government is keen to avoid the latter's customary policy address to the legislative assembly in the New Year. The State secretariat of the CPM, which met here on Friday, decided to examine the legal implications of the move.

The government is planning to convene the Assembly session on December 5 and make an interim adjournment for the Christmas holidays before reconvening the session in January. This way, the policy address of the Governor could be avoided.

The rules state that the first session of the Assembly in a new year should begin with the policy address of the Governor.

In 1990, the Nayanar Government had avoided the policy address by the Governor by adopting the same strategy. The session that began on December 17, 1989, continued till January 2, 1990.

The next meeting of the Cabinet will take a decision on the issue.

The government does not expect Governor Arif Muhammed Khan to sign the ordinance removing him from the post of university Chancellor. Therefore, the government is exploring the possibility of bringing a Bill and passing the legislation after convening the Assembly.

