Women’s contributions in fisheries sector neglected, says Governor Khan

Kochi: Contributions of women in fisheries sector have long been neglected, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Sunday. He was inaugurating the 8th Global Conference on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8).

“The global conference discusses issues pertaining to the rights of equality of the unsung majority, which is women. Women make major contributions in the several areas in the fishing industry. Yet contributions of women in the fisheries and aquaculture have long been neglected. I hope this conference will deliberate and find potential solutions to alleviate the situations,” Khan said.

The conference is organised by Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, and the Society of Fisheries Technologists (India) (SOFTI.

On the occasion, the governor gave away the SOFTI Biennial Award 2017 to Dr T K Srinivasa Gopal, renowned fish processing technologist and academician. Dr. George Ninan, director, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), Kochi & organizing secretary, GAF8, delivered the presidential address while Jennifer Gee, gender team leader FAO, United Nations, Rome delivered a special sddress.

"Women have exceptional capabilities in fisheries business and related work but are often locked out of big developments in technologies, finances and political representations. This developments must include women meaningfully as they are very important for the future of the sector. GAF8 aims to help better people's lives by finding ways to make women more visible, have them counted and included as decision makers," said Dr Meryl J Williams co-chair GAF8 & past chair GAFS of Asian Fisheries Society (AFS).

The conference which is being held from 21-23 November 2022 at IMA House in Kochi is the eighth in the global series and themed on ‘Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture & Fisheries. The aim of the conference is to bring forward gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector and discuss potential solutions through the gendered lens. Furthermore, the conference will provide a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world.

The three-day conference will bring together over 300 scientists, academicians, gender experts, policymakers and students from India and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers in GAF8.

There will be two special events that are being hosted along with GAF8; one on ‘Interventions for Control of AMR: Harnessing One Health Knowledge’ observing the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week and the other on ‘Small-scale Fisheries: Its Global and Regional Significance’ in connection with the FAOs International Year of Artisanal Fisheries & Aquaculture (IYAFA).