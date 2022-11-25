State TV awards: Four top honours for ‘Manorama’ channels; no best serial this year too

Thiruvananthapuram: ‘Manorama News’ and ‘Mazhavil Manorama’ excelled at the Kerala Government’s Television Awards, with each channel winning two top prizes each.

The award winners for Manorama News are: Jayamohan, who has been selected as the best presenter in the current affairs section and Parvathy Kuriakose, who is the best presenter in the non-news section.

Meanwhile, for Mazhavil Manorama, the winners are: ‘Oru Chiri Eru Chiri Bumper Chiri’ with producer Sruthi Pillai as the best TV show and Unniraj as the best comedy actor for his performances in ‘Marimayam’.

Other awards

Winners of the state awards in other categories are:

Book: ‘TV-yil enthukondu Kali Chothi Kuruppanmar ella’ by K Rajendran

Special jury mention for article: ‘Varthayum sathyanvenshanavum’ by Shyamji.

Telefilm having duration of less than 20 minutes: ‘Pira’ directed by Fazil Razzaq.

Telefilm longer than 20 minutes: ‘Athiru’, also directed by Fazil Razzaq.

Fiction section

Writer: Lakshmi Pushpa for ‘Kombal’ on Jeevan TV.

Comedy programme: ‘Aliyans’.

Children’s short film: ‘Mud Apples’ directed by Akshay Keechery

Best director of teleserial/telefilm: Fazil Razzaq.

Best actor (teleserial/telefilm): K Ishak

Second best actor: Manikandan Pattambi

Best actress (telefilm/teleserial): Catherine

Second best actress: Jolly Chirayath

Child artiste: Nandita Das.

Cinematography: S Mridul

Visual editor: M B Rameez

Music director: Mujeeb Majeed

Sound recording: S Vinayak

Art director: Sanoop Iyyal

Special jury mention

Direction: K K Rajeev

Acting: Manju Pathrose

Non-fiction section

Documentary (general): ‘Aksharam Pookkatha Kattucholakal’ directed by Sophiya Bind

Science and environment: ‘Anathozhar’ by K Arun Kumar

Biography: ‘Thorakathakalude Nanjinad’ by M G Aneesh

Women and Children: ‘Mulageethangal’ by Sajeed Naduthody

Educational programme: ‘Manjadi – Urumbu, Kakka’ by B S Ratheesh

Best anchor (educational programme): M V Aruja

Director (documentary): Rafi Bakar

News section

Cameraman: R P Krishna Prasad

News presenter: K R Gopikrishnan

Best anchor: V Aravind, Sarath Chandran

Best commentator (out of vision): Anuja Rajesh

Investigative journalist: A Muhammed Aslam

Best TV show (current affairs): ‘Fuel Gum’

Children’s programme: ‘E-Cube Stories’ by C S Sreejith

Special jury mention

Educational programme: ‘Manjadi’ by Neha D Thampan

Documentary (science and environment): ‘Moonnam Valavu’ by R S Pradeep Kumar

No award for best serial

Television serials in the fiction section were not considered for the state awards as they fell short of the minimum standards set by the jury, said Minister for Cultural Affairs V N Vasavan. Consequently, no awards have been announced for the best and second best fiction serials. Incidentally, the awards were not given last year also citing the same reason, leading to a controversy.