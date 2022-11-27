Malayalam
Tension in Vizhinjam: Anti-port agitators attack police station, 12 cops injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2022 09:45 PM IST
Vizhinjam Police Station Protest | (Video Grab)
Police officers gather in front of Vizhinjam station after an angry mob attacked personnel on Sunday. Screengrab: Manorama News
Thiruvananthapuram: Vizhinjam police station witnessed violent scenes on Sunday evening. A mob of agitators belonging to the Anti-Vizhinjam Port Committee surrounded the police station demanding the release of five individuals who were taken into custody in connection with the violence that broke out on Saturday.

The protesters damaged four police jeeps, two vans, 20 motorcycles and furniture in the station.

Around 12 personnel, including Vizhinjam Inspector and Assistant Commissioner, suffered injuries in the melee. Of them, the condition of two officers is serious.

According to the agitators, the persons in custody are innocent and they demanded their immediate release.

There were priests among the mob that reached the police station. As per reports, people are still gathering in front of the station, calling for the release of the five accused.

A police battalion led by the Thiruvananthapuram DCP has reached the spot. Around 200 personnel have been deployed additionally on the station premises to bring the situation under control.

