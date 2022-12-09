Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala Assembly passes 2 Bills seeking waiver of plantation taxes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Illustration: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed two Bills seeking the exemption of the plantation sector from taxes.

The assembly approved the Kerala Plantation Land Tax (Repeal) Bill, 2021, and the Kerala Agricultural Income Tax (Repeal) Bill, 2021.

With this, the government will be implementing relaxations in the sector as recommended by the Justice Krishnan Nair Commission in 2015, and a long-time demand of the plantation sector.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Commission was of the opinion that land tax on plantation areas should be done away with and that such a law existed only in Kerala in the entire country.

A committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, also urged the government to implement the recommendations.

The Kerala Agricultural Income Tax (Repeal) Bill aims to waive tax on agricultural income in plantation areas. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.