Kerala Assembly passes 2 Bills seeking waiver of plantation taxes

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed two Bills seeking the exemption of the plantation sector from taxes.

The assembly approved the Kerala Plantation Land Tax (Repeal) Bill, 2021, and the Kerala Agricultural Income Tax (Repeal) Bill, 2021.

With this, the government will be implementing relaxations in the sector as recommended by the Justice Krishnan Nair Commission in 2015, and a long-time demand of the plantation sector.

The Commission was of the opinion that land tax on plantation areas should be done away with and that such a law existed only in Kerala in the entire country.

A committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, also urged the government to implement the recommendations.

The Kerala Agricultural Income Tax (Repeal) Bill aims to waive tax on agricultural income in plantation areas.