Kollam man sets estranged wife on fire, arrested

Kollam: A 32-year-old man set his wife on fire in broad daylight at Kottarakkara here on Saturday. Aishwarya (26), who suffered 35 per cent burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident happened around 2 pm, on the national highway near Neduvathur Agro Junction, when Aishwarya was coming back from her divorce trial at the Kottarakkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-1.

Police took the accused, Akhilraj, into custody from the spot with the help of locals. Akhil is believed to have followed Aishwarya, who was on her scooter, from the court after threatening to kill her.

The incident as described by Kottarakkara police:

A case under the Domestic Violence (Prohibition) Act has been going on in court between Akhil and Aishwarya for four years. The duo were summoned to court today (Saturday) with regard to the alimony required to be paid. The court ordered Akhil to pay maintenance to Aishwarya and their four-year-old daughter.

Aishwarya deposed that Akhil threatened to murder her. She submitted her statement in court too.

Akhil continued to threaten Aishwarya in front of other lawyers on the court premises. He then began to follow Aishwarya, who was on her way back home. Akhil tried to ram his bike onto her scooter twice in a bid to attack her.

As Aishwarya reached Agro Junction, she became suspicious that Akhil was gaining speed on her and decided to stop her vehicle. Akhil then passed her, but only to turn back and charge at her. Though Aishwarya screamed for help and started to run, Akhil caught up and pushed her to the ground.

He then used pepper spray to blind her and poured petrol all over her. Crying for her life, Aishwarya got up and ran. However, Akhil threw a lighter at her, causing Aishwarya to catch fire and collapse to the ground.

Locals rushed to Aishwarya with water to put out the fire, which had spread to her shoulder and neck area by then. She was immediately taken to the taluk hospital and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Akhil, who was surrounded by locals, tried to escape by using pepper spray on them. However, they caught hold of him and handed the man over to the police.

Police recovered a petrol bottle, pepper spray bottle and chilli powder from the spot of the incident.

Bindu, a woman who sells tender coconuts at the intersection, suffered minor burn injuries on her neck after rushing to rescue Aishwarya. An elderly man also fell to the ground and injured himself trying to help the woman.

Akhilraj and Aishwarya got married six years ago. He works as a collection agent in a bank.

Aishwarya's lawyer, Sajukumar, also deposed that he received threats from Akhil for representing her. Kottarakkara police have charged Akhil with attempt to murder, which is a non-bailable offence.