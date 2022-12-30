No probe against E P Jayarajan for now: CPM state secretariat

The CPM state secretariat which met on Friday decided to not probe the allegations levelled against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor and senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan.

Jayarajan had also participated in the meeting.

EP Jayarajan has been in the eye of a political storm unleashed by his party colleague P Jayarajan, who had alleged that the LDF convener and family owned an Ayurvedic resort at his hometown in Kannur district and sought a probe into the issue. The latter had raised the charges at a state committee meeting of the party and state secretary M V Govindan asked him to submit his complaint in writing. Incidentally, E P Jayarajan did not take part in that meeting.

In fact, EP, as he is known among comrades, has been keeping away from party and LDF prorgammes since October 6 this year, when he took leave for treatment purposes. He later extended the leave, but took part in a CPM state committee meeting and an LDF meeting. After the latest allegations were raised, the party’s central leadership directed Jayarajan to explain his version at Friday’s secretariat meeting.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Govindan had earlier expressed their displeasure over the long absence of E P Jayarajan at LDF as well as party meetings and asked him to become active in CPM events. Subsequently, he was present at a party programme in Kannur the other day.

