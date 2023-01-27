Malayalam
SDPI vows support to PFI leaders facing property attachment

Our Correspondent
Published: January 27, 2023 09:18 AM IST
SDPI National President M K Faizy
SDPI National President M K Faizy speaks at a protest meeting of the party held in Kochi. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has come forward in support of the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders facing Revenue Department action after the outfit was banned for alleged links to terror outfits.

"No one will be left destitute due to the ongoing property confiscation," said SDPI National President M K Faizy while speaking at a protest meeting of the party held in Kochi.

"Those enjoying seeing the property attachment please note that so long as SDPI workers are alive, no one will be left in the lurch," Faizy said.

The properties of 248 persons linked to the PFI have been attached so far by the Revenue Department of the Kerala Government following a recent High Court ultimatum to hasten the procedures aimed at recovering the losses caused by wanton violence during its September 24 flash strike.

The SDPI is political wing of the PFI.

