Protect secularism for peace, progress of country, says Sunni leader Kanthapuram

Kozhikode: Extremism and terrorism are not a solution to any problem; instead students should strive for an educational revolution in the country, said Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

The ideology of Sunni Islam is against extremism, he said. "Secularism should be protected to ensure peace and progress of the country," he said.

Kanthapuram was speaking after inaugurating the state conference of the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) in Kozhikode on Saturday.

"The youth and the students should create a good environment in the country," said Kanthapuram, leader of the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama, an organisation of Sunni scholars.

SSF state president K Y Nizamuddin Fazili presided over the function.

Kanthapuram addressing the delegates at the state conference of the Sunni Students Federation in Kozhikode on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Around 7,000 delegates selected from across the state took part in the state conference.

Studies, lectures and debates focusing on six areas such as religion, politics, education, society, culture and organisation were held.