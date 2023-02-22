Police chief lashes out at SP, Commissioners for lapses

Thiruvananthapuram: Unhappy over the functioning of the police force, Kerala State Police Chief Anil Kant has lashed out at the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police and the City Commissioners of Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

The outburst came during a crime conference in which the said police officers had no explanations for many lapses like failing to close long-pending cases, arrest accused in murder attempt and warrant cases and effectively enforce the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) law. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) K Padmakumar too came down heavily on the officers.

The top officers warned that if the SPs continue to play hide-and-seek games without recording the arrest of the criminals in the police force, then all such cases will be handed over to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

Meanwhile, they showered praise on the SPs of Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Ernakulam Rural for efficient functioning. Officers in the ranks of district police chiefs to DGP, Intelligence, and Crime Branch higher officials attended the meeting.

The SPs of all districts were directed to convene a meeting of Station House Officers at the earliest. ADGP M R Ajith Kumar will coordinate the same. The functioning of district special branches will be reframed on a war footing. The meeting observed that the police functioning in Thiruvananthapuram city improved drastically last month and that the cops succeeded in preventing drug-gold smuggling dealings in Malappuram. The Kottayam police excelled in the implementation of KAAPA.

Investment fraud: BUDS Act to be strictly enforced from today

Meanwhile, the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act (BUDS), which empowers the police to freeze, attach and auction the properties of investment fraudsters, will be strictly enforced across the state from today, the meeting decided.

Strict action will also be taken to prevent any of the police personnel from acting in connivance with those who defraud the public through unauthorized deposit schemes. The investigating officer should hand over the report to the concerned authority to attach assets within 48 hours of registering the case.