Flood-relief beneficiaries not to be excluded from ‘LIFE’ scheme; govt reverses decision

Alappuzha: The Kerala Government has reversed its decision to exclude from the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) scheme those who had received compensation for damage suffered in the floods that had wreaked havoc in the State in 2018 and 2019.

The government issued an order reversing its decision after there were widespread complaints that the recipients of flood aid were not considered for assistance under the LIFE scheme even though they were on the list of beneficiaries.

The LIFE scheme aims to provide houses for all the landless and homeless in the state.

Why the change

The houses of many of those who received flood assistance a few years ago had again become inhabitable. Although these families had applied for the LIFE scheme and were included in the list of beneficiaries, they were denied the funds to build house. This came as a blow to many poor families. Many were denied Rs 4 lakh in assistance for having received just Rs 10,000 as flood relief!

The State-level coordination committee of the Decentralised Planning Division had met on February 14 and examined the issue. Subsequently, the decision to consider for assistance those who had obtained compensation earlier was taken.

The issue was also raised in the Legislative Assembly by P P Chittaranjan, MLA.