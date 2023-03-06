Lapses in govt's MSME list will be rectified, says Kerala industries minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The extensive investigation by Manorama News that found a huge mismatch in the number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) set up in a year once again came for discussion in the Kerala Assembly.

Referring to the investigative series titled Lakshanamotha Kallam (The Perfect Lie), Industries Minister P Rajeeve reiterated that the State Government is ready to check if there are lapses in the figures compiled by his department. "If there are any shortcomings, they will be rectified," he said. He also welcomed 'constructive criticism' from all the media.

Rajeeve said that 1,34,558 new enterprises were started till March 1. He added that a fact check was done on the incidents pointed out by the report.

Questioning the veracity of the report compiled by the department, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said that even the initiatives by individuals have been shown as the government's achievements.

Adding to the criticisms, MLA N Shamsudeen asked how the list included a homoeopathic clinic that has been working for the past 60 years.

Rajeeve replied that he has not claimed that the government has started these initiatives.