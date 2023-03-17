Now, CPM files defamation case against Swapna, Vijesh

Kannur: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has lodged a complaint with the police against Swapna Suresh, the accused in the gold smuggling case, and Vijesh Pillai, the CEO of Action OTT platform in Bengaluru.

The complaint filed by CPM's Taliparambu area secretary K Santosh at the Taliparambu police station demanded action against Swapna and Vijesh for running a smear campaign against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Party Secretary M V Govindan.

The complaint alleges that the incident is part of a larger conspiracy supported by anti-social elements for illegal gains.

According to the complaint, the objective of such allegations is to instill fear in the minds of the people and incite the opposition to riot against the government.

Swapna constantly makes false and baseless allegations against the CM and other ministers. Several criminal cases have been registered against her. Such allegations made by Swapna on several occasions were used as a political weapon by the opposition leading to large-scale protests and riots in the state, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, about 745 cases have been registered in various police stations in connection with the attacks on public roads. The complaint points out that Swapna's statements on Facebook Live is baseless and no supporting evidence or audio has been released. The complaint also points out that Swapna's Facebook Live aimed to mislead people that M V Govindan, Swapna and Vijesh were related.

At the same time, M V Govindan has sent a legal notice to Swapna for the alleged defamatory remarks made against him through a Facebook live session. The notice asked Swapna to tender an 'unqualified apology' for her remarks and pay Rs 1 crore as damages.

Swapna had claimed that a middleman acting on behalf of Govindan, Vijesh Pillai aka Vijay Pillai, had offered to pay her a total settlement amount of Rs 30 crore for handing over information on the chief minister, his family members and CM's additional private secretary CM Raveendran.