Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Doctors' strike to hit Out-Patient Services across Kerala today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Govt surgeon suspended after botched operation at pvt hospital leads to patient's death
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors across the state will stay away from duty on Friday to protest against the alleged inaction of police in apprehending those who attacked a cardiologist at Kozhikode Fathima Hospital over a week ago.

The 12-hour strike, from 6 am to 6 pm, will hamper outpatient treatments at both private and government hospitals. However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) assured that surgeries and functioning of emergency departments and Intensive Care Units won't be affected.

Besides the IMA, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association, and Indian Dental Association, are also participating in the strike.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dr P K Asokan, a senior Cardiologist with Fathima Hospital, was assaulted by bystanders of a patient alleging delay in her post-natal treatment. He sustained grievous injuries in the attack which took place on March 4. His wife, Dr Anitha had treated the patient.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.