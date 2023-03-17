Doctors' strike to hit Out-Patient Services across Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors across the state will stay away from duty on Friday to protest against the alleged inaction of police in apprehending those who attacked a cardiologist at Kozhikode Fathima Hospital over a week ago.

The 12-hour strike, from 6 am to 6 pm, will hamper outpatient treatments at both private and government hospitals. However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) assured that surgeries and functioning of emergency departments and Intensive Care Units won't be affected.

Besides the IMA, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association, and Indian Dental Association, are also participating in the strike.

Dr P K Asokan, a senior Cardiologist with Fathima Hospital, was assaulted by bystanders of a patient alleging delay in her post-natal treatment. He sustained grievous injuries in the attack which took place on March 4. His wife, Dr Anitha had treated the patient.