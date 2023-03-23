2 hospital employees stabbed by patient at Kayamkulam taluk hospital

Alappuzha: Two hospital employees were attacked by a patient at the Kayamkulam taluk hospital here on Thursday.

The incident occured when Devarajan, a native of Krishnapuram, arrived at the hospital at 4 am with a leg injury.

He first stabbed home guard, Vikram, when he tried to prevent the patient from threatening a nurse at the hospital. A security guard Madhu who rushed to the spot was also attacked by the patient with a pair of scissors.

While the home guard was stabbed in the stomach, the security guard sustained an injury on his arm.

Both the employees are undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

Devarajan, who is at the taluk hospital, is under police observation.

The incident comes in the wake of increasing attacks on hospital employees in the state.