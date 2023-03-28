Actor-politician Innocent laid to rest with state honours

Thrissur: Actor-politician Innocent, who entertained Malayalis both off and on-screen, was laid to rest at the St Thomas Cathedral cemetery in Irinjalakuda on Tuesday morning. The actor was buried with state honours. Thousands paid tributes to the actor, who died in Kochi on Sunday. Innocent was laid to rest at the church cemetery, where his parents and sister were buried.

Directors Sathyan Anthikad and Kamal, and actors Lal, Dileep and Tovino Thomas were present among others at the funeral. The actor's wife Alice, son Sonnet, daughter-in-law, and their children Innocent Junior and Anna were inconsolable as they bid adieu to their dear one.

Prior to this, the actor's mortal remains were kept at the cathedral for the last rites. Thousands, including actors, politicians and other VIPs paid tributes to the legendary actor at the public homage held in Irinjalakuda town hall, at his residence and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Monday.

Innocent, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm on Sunday. He was 75. The former MP - a two-time cancer survivor, had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death.

After keeping the mortal remains of the actor at the Town Hall at Irinjalakuda for the public to pay homage, it was brought to his residence 'Parpidam' on Monday evening.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Ministers, leaders of various political parties, and senior actors, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, paid tributes to the actor.

Pinarayi Vijayan came along with his wife Kamala to bid adieu to the former Left-backed Lok Sabha member at the Irinjalakuda Town hall, where the body was kept after being brought from Kochi.

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Mukesh, Siddique, and other senior actors paid tributes at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.

Actors Dileep, Nadir Shah, Sidhique and others took part in the procession from Kochi to Irinjalakuda.

Actor Mohanlal, who was in Rajasthan for a movie shooting, reached Innocent's residence on Monday evening and spent time with the bereaved

family.

