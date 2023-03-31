Malayalam novelist Sarah Thomas passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam novelist Sarah Thomas passed away here on Friday. She was 88.

Born on September 15, 1934, she published her first novel Jivitamenna Nadi at the age of 34.

Her novel Narmadi Pudava won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 1979.

She was also a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for overall contribution to Malayalam literature. Her other popular works include Murippadukal, Daivamakkal, Grahanam, Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu and Archana.

Her novels Murippadukal, Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu and Archana have been filmed into movies.

The funeral will be held at St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Pattoor on Saturday.