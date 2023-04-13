726 AI cameras to identify traffic rule violators across Kerala from Apr 20

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Cabinet has decided to start operating the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed across the State by the Transport Department to spot traffic violations and identify the offenders. The punishments and penalties based on the traffic violations found through the AI cameras will be effective from April 20.



The violations would be detected using the 726 AI cameras installed on the National and State Highways. Of these, 675 cameras are meant to find two-wheeler riders plying without helmets, drivers not using seat belts, and vehicles involved in hit-and-run cases. 25 cameras are for spotting illegal parking. Four fixed cameras and four mobile cameras (installed on vehicles) will spot the over-speeding vehicles while 18 cameras will help the officials to find the vehicles jumping the redlight. Control rooms would be set up in all districts.

The Cabinet evaluated that the government would get crores as the penalty for traffic violations with the operation of AI cameras.

A fine would be collected for offences including crossing the yellow line on the road and overtaking in the curves by crossing the boundary line. It is reported that the offenders have to pay the fine which is in force for various offences.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the operation of the cameras on April 20. The government allotted Rs 232.25 crore for the project. Kerala Road Safety Authority will implement the project through KELTRON.

Offenders to receive SMS alerts

The vehicle owner will receive an SMS alert once the AI camera detects a traffic violation. The minimum fine for illegal parking is Rs 250. Rs 500 fine would be collected for helmet-less riding and not using seat belts. Drivers who are caught on camera for overspeeding and mobile phone using have to pay Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively.