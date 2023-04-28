False propaganda: VD Satheesan calls for ban on screening 'The Kerala Story'

Kochi: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has called for a ban on the screening of the Hindi film 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen, which falsely claims that 32,000 women from the state were forcibly converted to Islam and made to join the terrorist group ISIS.

In a post he shared on Facebook, Satheesan pointed out it was clear that the movie was an attempt to insult and slander Kerala at the international level.



He also alleged the film was part of the agenda to germinate the seeds of sectarianism planted by the Narendra Modi regime for political gains.



The trailer of 'The Kerala Story', which will hit theatres on May 5, had come for harsh criticism from various quarters, especially in the state.



The plot of the film revolves around the religious conversion of missing women from Kerala and using them for terrorist activities both inside and outside the country. The makers claim that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala.



Several leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties have come out protesting this claim. CPM MP John Brittas had written to the Centre urging action against the 'mischievous' teaser when it came out in November 2022. Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil and Youth League general secretary P K Feroze had also posted against the movie.



The film 'The Kerala Story', which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be screened. This is not an issue of freedom of expression. On the contrary, it should be seen as yet another attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda of creating sectarianism and division in society by casting doubt on minority groups. It is quite clear from the trailer what the film intends to say.



What director Sudipto Sen has told the media about the content of the film is available to the public. It is clear that the film is trying to insult and slander Kerala at the international level. This is part of the agenda to germinate the seeds of sectarianism planted by Modi for political gains. Kerala will stand united against this deliberate move to foster religious rivalry and enmity. That is the tradition of this country.

The dangerous tendency to segregate people on the basis of religion must be rooted out. The Sangh Parivar will never understand the meaning of the word humanity. Do not think that Kerala can be divided by spewing the poison of communalism.