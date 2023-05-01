Trois MD confirms links between SRIT, Uralungal Society

Thiruvananthapuram: Trois Infotech company which was given the third-party contract in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) road camera project, has come out confirming the controversial relationships in the deal. Trois managing director T Jithesh has admitted to having functioned as the executive director of SRIT and as the director of the consortium that was formed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) and SRIT. T Jitesh hails from Vatakara in Kozhikode district.

Trois Infotech is a private company that functions from Technopark and which carried out crucial interventions in the project, though not directly. It was revealed earlier that Jitesh had links with SRIT and Uralungal Society and the Opposition had raised this point. With this, the allegation that Jithesh had total control over the project from its proposal to completion and that high-level political connections allowed them to play a leading role in the project, have gained credibility.

AG’s report this week

The preliminary report of the Accountant General on the camera controversy may be submitted this week. If it is found that the government had lost substantial amounts through the subcontract given out by the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON), the Accountant General will conduct a detailed audit of the contract. Investigations will also be conducted on major projects in which KELTRON acted as the intermediary. Close on the heels of the controversy, a team from the Accountant General’s office had begun scrutiny from Thursday last. The investigation report of the Industries Department will also be released this week.

Bid to thwart camera project: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that attempts were being made to thwart the AI camera project by creating a smokescreen and that the situation was similar in the case of the K-Phone project.

The Congress and the BJP are attempting to forestall projects. The AI camera project is aimed at reducing accidents on roads. There have been complaints that two-wheeler riders are facing difficulties on the roads.

This law has been put in place on the directive of the Central Government. Attempts would be made to find a solution by holding discussions with the Centre, the Chief Minister said.