House surgeon's death: Doctors begin strike across Kerala

Kollam: The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has started a state-wide protest over the death of a house surgeon in Kottarakkara taluk hospital. The young doctor Vandana Das (23) was stabbed to death by an accused who was taken for medical care at the hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday.



The flash strike was started by completely shutting Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday. Boycotting services, the staff in Kottarakkara taluk hospital took to the streets to mark their protest. The strike will continue till 8 am on Thursday, reported Manorama News.

KGMOA announced that only emergency services will be provided in all government and private hospitals. House surgeons are also participating in the strike.

.The patient attacked the doctor with scissors when she was dressing his wound. The assailant stabbed the young doctor six times.

The accused Sandeep, a teacher at Nedumbana UP School was under treatment in a de-addiction centre. He also stabbed home guard Alex Kutty and Sub Inspector Manilal.The accused is currently under police custody.

The health minister expressed grief over the death of the doctor. She also raised concern over the attack on health workers.