3 men held in Kochi for running brothel, two Assamese women rescued

Kochi: The Ernakulam North Police on Wednesday arrested three non-Keralite men for allegedly running a brothel in the city. The police rescued two women, both from Assam, who were used for prostitution by the accused.

West Bengal natives Gopal Roy and Bishnu, and Yakub Ali hailing from Assam were taken into custody following a raid at a house at Ambedkar Nagar on St Augustine Road near Kaloor.

The police suspect that one of the rescued women is a minor.

Condoms, money and sexual stimulant drugs were found in the building during the raid, a police officer said.

The accused will be charged with various sections of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The charges include managing a brothel or allowing premises to be used as a brothel, living on the earnings of prostitution, procuring, inducing or taking persons for the sake of prostitution, and detaining persons on premises where prostitution is carried on.