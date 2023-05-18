CPM enraged over college election impersonation row

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM leadership is infuriated by the impersonation row that has forced the Students Federation of India (SFI) to take quick action in the incident in which attempts were made to sneakily replace the candidate who won the college union election at the Kattakada Christian College with a leader of the party student’s wing.

The leadership, particularly, minced no words in the way in which the SFI handled the issue, which has affected both the party and its student faction.

Manorama had exposed the impersonation attempt the other day. SFI activist Anakha won the elections to the post of university union councillor in the polls held on December 12. However, when the names of the newly elected councillors were forwarded from the college to the university, Anakha's name had been replaced with A Visakh, a first-year BSc student and the SFI Kattakada area committee secretary.

Many CPM leaders warned that not taking action in the episode would dent the image of the party, as the student leader in question didn’t even contest the election while attempting to grab the university union post through impersonation.

The situation warranted that neither the party nor the SFI tried to justify the act. The CPM cyber quarters too were interestingly silent following the expose.

The leaders are now told that Visakh had received the support of certain members of the party. A minister, who was a former SFI leader, even rung up the college principal and asked him at whose instance had the episode unfolded. Though the principal didn’t disclose the same to the minister, he revealed the names to certain others in the party, sources said.

Now it is to be seen whether the internal probe will reach these party members who are at “fault”.

Visakh is also the party's local committee member. The SFI already submitted its stance on the controversy to the CPM, which also received written complaints on the impersonation attempt.

It is against this scenario that the CPM appointed its district secretariat member C Jayan Babu to look into the issue after convening a meeting of the Kattakada SFI fraction. However, Jayan Babu is yet to suggest any punitive action.

The CPM state and district leadership is of the view that the SFI leadership, which has put the party in bad light through its acts on numerous occasions, should be reined in urgently.

Charges are rife that the student’s wing often crosses the line with the support lent by a certain section of the party itself. The inquiry into the “source” of the impersonation episode may reach some of these leaders this time.

Criminals controlling SFI: VD Satheesan

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the SFI was being controlled by criminals in the state.

Referring to the impersonation row, Satheesan said such an incident has never taken place before.

He also demanded a comprehensive probe into the development and sought to know who had compelled the college principal to take such a decision.

“The criminal elements controlling the SFI will do anything to achieve their goals. An investigation should be carried out into the impersonation attempt at Kattakkada, which took place with the knowledge of the CPM leaders. Action should be taken against all the guilty, including the principal, irrespective of their political affiliations,” said Satheesan.

He also quipped that the CPM would next approach the Assembly Speaker to replace an elected legislator with another person of their choice.