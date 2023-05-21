The Travancore Devaswom Board has issued a fresh order reiterating the ban on running RSS branches (shakhas) or holding the outfit's mass drills on temple premises.

The board had banned the functioning of the right-wing Hindu outfit in and around temples in 2021, but it re-issued the order recently after noticing RSS branches functioning on its temple premises.

"The board has banned all practices other than those related to the rituals and ceremonies of the temple... Use of temple properties and assets have also been banned for holding mass drills via the order dated 30-03-2021," said the circular issued by the TDB secretary.

The notice also warned of strict disciplinary action against temple authorities who fail to follow the instructions.