Certificate 'forgery': Worked in Maharaja's College for 20 months, says accused Vidya's biodata

Ernakulam: Former Students' Federation of India leader K Vidya, who allegedly forged a certificate of experience for her interview at Government College, Attappadi, claimed that she taught in Kochi's Maharaja's College for 20 months.

Manorama News examined Vidya's 'biodata' and said she made the claim in the aforesaid document submitted at Attappadi college.

In the column to mention work experience, there are details of her work experience at Arts and Science College, Karinthalam and Govt Arts and Science College, Pathirippala.

As per reports, Vidya reached Attappadi college for the interview in a car registered at Mannarkkadu.

Police said earlier that secret statements of those who took part in the interview with Vidya will be gathered alongside conducting searches in Govt College, Agali, where she worked.

Meanwhile, the college claimed that she submitted only the biodata and not the experience certificate.

Three police stations - Kochi Central, Agali in Palakkad, and Nileshwar in Kasaragod - are investigating Vidya's case. Agali police, meanwhile, was in the University of Sanskrit, Kalady on Thursday to investigate the irregularities alleged in her PhD application.

Accusations against Vidya

K Vidya submitted certificates in Government Arts and Science College in Kasaragod's Karinthalam that claimed she taught Malayalam at Kochi's Maharaja’s College as a guest lecturer in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

The experience certificates helped her get a job as a guest lecturer at Karinthalam college, where she taught from June 2022 to March 2023.

She later submitted the same experience certificates from Maharaja's College to apply for the post of guest lecturer at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College at Palakkad's Attapadi.

When Rajiv Gandhi College sent the certificates for verification, Maharaja's College flagged them. The college had not hired a guest lecturer since 2013.

Maharaja's College principal Joy then filed a police complaint with Kochi Central Station.

Rajiv Gandhi College filed a case at Agali police station as well.

When reports of the alleged forgery became public, Karinthalam college principal Jaison V Joseph too sent Vidya's experience certificate for verification at Maharaja's College.

After getting the expected reply, Joseph filed a complaint against Vidya alleging forgery and cheating. Vidya who hails from Trikaripur grama panchayat in Kasaragod is an alumnus of Maharaja's College.

On Monday, June 12, Kochi DySP N Muraleedharan interviewed the principal and vice-principal of Maharaja's College and recorded their statement.